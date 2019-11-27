SEASIDE – Seaside Aquarium kicks off the holiday season with the “Feed the Seals, Feed the Community” annual food drive.
Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, patrons can pay admission with two cans of food per person at the aquarium, 200 N. Prom.
Food items are collected at the Aquarium then sorted, checked and stocked on the shelves of the Seaside based food bank for clients in Southern Clatsop County.
For 30 years the Seaside Aquarium has worked with the South County Community Food Bank to provide nutritious food to families throughout Seaside, Gearhart and Cannon Beach that face food insecurity.
Volunteers are welcome at the local food bank on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., 2041 North Roosevelt Drive on the east side of Highway 101 across from the Seaside High School.
Aquarium hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 503.738.6211.
