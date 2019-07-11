ILWACO – Clamshell Railroad Days, a weekend-long celebration of locomotives, is happening Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.
Admission is $5 and includes two-day access and a souvenir pin. Children 12 years and under enter free.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with model train layouts hosted by the Peninsula Model Railroad Club. The Mt. Rainer N-scale club, the Pacific Northwest On30 Club and Dean and Donna Mead’s fantastic Lego train will also be there. There will also be a Craft Caboose for children.
Also on Saturday, the Operation Lifesaver Locomotive simulator will provide visitors the opportunity to feel the rush of driving the train.
Susan Carney, Ilwaco Timberland librarian, will read train stories for children.
The celebration also feature tours of the railcar Nahcotta.
Northwest Carriage Museum curator Jerry Bowman will give an illustrated presentation on “Stepping Back in Time: Horse Drawn Transportation in the 19th Century” at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org/.
