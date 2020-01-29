ILWACO — The Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum presents “Hometown Teams,” an exhibit which explores the late Damian Mulinix’s photography.
Mulinix joined the Chinook Observer staff in September 2002, where he went on to win dozens of awards for his photography of Pacific County, Washington. Mulinix captured images of multiple subjects such as Coast Guard rescues, local sports games and annual parades.
“More important than any award, Mulinix brought his unique perception and outstanding technical skills to the monumental task of creating what amounts to a visual biography of our coastal communities,” said Chinook Observer Editor Matt Winters. “His work deserves to be remembered.”
Mulinix continued taking photos for the Observer until March 2019, when he unexpectedly died at age 42 from complications following a stroke.
The museum’s exhibit will feature Mulinix’s photography of local sports teams. Photos were compiled by Madeline Moore, a friend and student of Mulinix.
The exhibit runs now through March 17 at the museum, 115 SE Lake St. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $2.50 for kids ages 12 to 18 and free for children under 12. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
