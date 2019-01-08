This week’s top five
1 GLENEDEN BEACH — Perhaps the cold weather engages the brain. Maybe the gray skies make us want to escape into a world of learning. Either way, the winter semester at the Oregon Coast Learning Institute is not to be missed.
2 LINCOLN CITY — When you absolutely, definitely must have genuine Celtic entertainment, it’s time to put your foot down and demand tickets to The Stomptowners, bringing traditional mu-sic and hot Irish dance to the Oregon Coast.
3 NEWPORT — It’s a tail that’s got legs alright. Almost 30 years after its big-screen debut, “Dis-ney’s The Little Mermaid” is back brought to life by an all-ages cast in this show from Coastal Act Productions.
4 LINCOLN CITY — January is a prime time for reflection, so what better art to start off the New Year than a series of works that play on the mirror-like qualities of water? Ralph Elliott’s “Imaging Time” opens this Friday.
5 TILLAMOOK — It took grit and gravel in equal measure but the Wilson River Highway has been a lifeline for Tillamook County ever since its completion. Learn the story behind the state’s newest Scenic Byway in “Celebrate Route 6!”
