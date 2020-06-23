This summer, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is inviting students entering 3rd to 8th grades to join the new Online Summer Drama Club. Led by after-school program director Jennifer Hamilton and a host of industry professionals, this eight-week virtual experience will give students the opportunity to learn about auditions, performances, directing, set design, costuming, props and more from guest speakers all over the country. One day each week, participants will meet with their team (divided by grade levels) to learn with Hamilton and rehearse.
Hamilton served for 12 years as the education director for Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy, where she administered classes and camps and directed more than 50 youth theater productions. She has a Master’s in Theatre from the University of Kansas and currently serves on the board of the American Association of Community Theatre.
On August 28, each team will present a free live streaming performance that can be viewed by family and friends.
This is a great chance for youth performers to gain valuable performing arts knowledge, have fun and enjoy the camaraderie of working with their peers to create a final performance.
All classes will take place online via Zoom or Google Meet, so students will need access to a computer and reliable internet access. To facilitate learning, enrollment in each age group is limited to a maximum of 10 students, so families are encouraged to sign up soon.
The fee for the full program is $80. More information and registration can be found at https://coastarts.org/product/oosdc-act-one-players.
