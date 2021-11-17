Across

1 Miss

5 Fairy-tale monster

9 Meat in ragù al cinghiale

13 ‘‘Everyone knows the secret now’’

19 Lincoln or Ford

20 Purchase in the board game Catan worth one wood and one brick

21 Singer Guthrie

22 Genre for Nirvana and Soundgarden

23 Forgetfulness experienced by soon-to-be moms, informally

26 Final innings, usually

27 Heinie

28 What a baby might start eating at around 6 months

30 Universal donor’s blood type, informally

31 A, in Aachen

32 ‘‘Dancing With ____ Hands Tied’’ (Taylor Swift song)

33 What well-connected people may have

37 Scented plug-in brand

40 ‘‘Afternoon, pardner!’’

44 ‘‘Oh yeah? Give me an example!’’

46 Response to a texted joke

47 Worldly wisdom

49 Deg. for a creative type

50 Booting

53 Juice cleanse, essentially

55 Cocktail made from gin, vermouth and Campari

56 Big letters in home security

59 In Latin, it’s ‘‘stannum’’

60 Pound part

61 Church council

62 Succeed in life

64 Portfolio listings

65 Common sense

68 The ‘‘gone girl’’ in ‘‘Gone Girl’’

70 A negative one might be positive

71 Used colored pencils, say

74 ‘‘____ be a real shame .?.?. ’’

75 Jovian planets, by another name

78 Changes back to factory defaults, say

80 Way too loud

81 Figure in the iconic ‘‘We Can Do It!’’ poster

85 Quite enough

86 Bit of fiction

89 Suffix with quack and mock

90 National law enforcement, informally

92 Simple flotation device

95 Arranges in random order

96 URL ending

97 TV display option

101 ____ tai

102 Picked up

104 Above

105 Like the bread ideal for bread pudding

107 Theoretical primordial substance

108 Word on an Irish plane

110 Oscar-winning director Lee

111 Obama’s birthplace

113 Playing to the crowd

117 Japanese condiment sprinkled on rice

121 Go back to the start, in a way

124 Slogan about willpower .?.?. or a hint to four pairs of answers in this puzzle

126 Courtroom cry

127 ‘‘Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap’’ director

128 Aptly named bus driver on ‘‘The Simpsons’’

129 Catering vessels

130 ‘‘Whatever you say, sweetheart’’

131 Unilever tea brand

132 Bert who played the Cowardly Lion

133 Children’s author DiCamillo with two Newbery Medals

Down

1 Nordic native

2 Invisible energy field

3 Proofreader’s directive

4 Words moaned while eating a cheeseburger, maybe

5 Give one’s address

6 Get ready to sleep, cutesily

7 Candidate’s focus

8 Ice cream surname

9 British nobleman

10 Like some traditions

11 Et ____ (and others)

12 Sonata movement

13 The uninformed masses, colloquially

14 The Jonas Brothers, e.g.

15 Dish named for a day of the week

16 Toronto’s prov.

17 ‘‘What a mess!’’

18 Your: Fr.

24 Bar ____

25 Queen’s ‘‘We Will Rock You,’’ e.g.

29 2K, for one

31 Sheep

34 Award hopeful

35 Passes along to, in a way

36 Like the winner of a handwriting contest

37 Narrow valleys

38 Very affectionate

39 Get on the same page, in corporate-speak

41 URL ending

42 Alternative to fiber or satellite

43 Leave off

45 Early PC software

47 Planting more than one kind of seed in a field, per Deuteronomy

48 Pollution stat

51 Historical subject of Hilary Mantel’s 2009 novel ‘‘Wolf Hall’’

52 Action item

54 Brings back to use

56 Home of Guinea and Guinea-Bissau: Abbr.

57 ‘‘Yo ____’’ (internet meme with rapper Xzibit)

58 Prioritization process

63 It added ‘‘essential worker’’ in March 2021: Abbr.

64 Author Rand

66 Quaint contraction

67 Title that comes from ‘‘Caesar’’

68 Assist

69 Day celebrated by ‘‘Star Wars’’ fans

71 Curtains

72 Interior design job

73 Support, as a belief

76 Fellow

77 Like bacon and lobster, in Jewish law

79 Prime-time slot

82 Home of the National Voting Rights Museum

83 Perfect

84 Nail-polish brand

86 Like some nachos and questions

87 ‘‘Real’’ ones were first issued in the 2010s

88 Muppet who hosts the ‘‘Not-Too-Late Show’’

91 Fifth-century invader

93 Poisonous shrub

94 Suffix with Euclid

95 Metric for online traffic, in brief

98 Get ready for action

99 The ‘‘C’’ of D.R.C.

100 World of Warcraft, e.g., for short

103 One who’s at home on the job?

105 Branch of Islam

106 Thai taxi with a repetitive name

109 Send, as payment

112 Mail, e.g.

114 Actress Taylor-Joy of ‘‘The Queen’s Gambit’’

115 Costa ____

116 Mother of Don Juan

117 Cheese on a meze platter

118 Gillette razor

119 Daily Planet reporter

120 Gaelic tongue

121 Sorority letter

122 ‘‘Yikes!’’

123 Pile of cash

125 TV button: Abbr.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.