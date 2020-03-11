ACROSS

1 Magical healer

7 Maintain

11 Overseas landmark located in Elizabeth Tower

17 “Fa-a-ancy!”

18 Classic Mell Lazarus comic strip

19 Soaring performer

20 GAZACHO

22 Young antagonist in Super Mario games

23 Counterpart of the Roman Aurora

24 Jargon

25 John, to Lennon

26 Mythical archer

27 Suffix with Jumbo

29 SMEILL

34 Poet who wrote “For God’s sake hold your tongue, and let me love”

35 Chocolaty Post cereal

36 Org. for which Pelé once played

37 Something many an A-list celebrity has

38 Area with a half-dome

42 Noted Chinese-American fashion designer

44 Mystical ball

47 ENTURIES

51 Payment to a freelancer for unpublished work

53 ____ fixe

54 Informal “Ugh!”

55 Little thing to pick

56 Some p.m. times

57 China flaw

59 Familiar inits. in math

60 Original airer of “The Office”

61 Lapis lazuli shade

62 TECHNIQUEO

66 DEFINITEL

68 Romeo and Juliet, e.g.

69 Adam’s ____

70 Air-traffic watchdog, for short

71 Literary protagonist named after a king of Israel

72 Violinist Leopold

73 “That’s show ____!”

74 Film character introduced in 1977 who died in a 2015 sequel

76 ____ Major

80 French compliment

82 INSTBANT

84 Ability that’s hard to explain

85 Hand-sewn toy

87 Derive (from)

88 Woman in Progressive ads

89 Book reviewers, for short

91 1910s flying star

94 James Garfield’s middle name

96 ENVIRONMENAL

101 Yuletide

102 Part of binoculars

103 Fireside-chat prez

104 “The United States is not, and never will be, at war with ____”: Obama

106 Home of the Sun Devils, familiarly

107 Subj. of Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution

110 RUMYSELF

114 Digitally IDs by location

115 Rock standard?

116 Big name in skin care

117 Features of some dresses and shoes

118 Subtracting

119 Stifled

DOWN

1 Help line?

2 “With any luck!”

3 Uncompromising

4 House of Burgundy?

5 Keyboard key

6 Cabernet county

7 Land between Albania and Serbia

8 Histrionic sort

9 Bird Down Under

10 ____ smear

11 Play’s final act?

12 Computer addresses, for short

13 Fraternity and sorority members

14 Carnival or circus, so to speak

15 Delight in

16 Language from which “reindeer” comes

18 Christmas-gift bearers

19 Annoyance for Santa

21 Rowing machine, in fitness lingo

22 ____ nova

25 Sierra ____

28 Peachy-keen

30 Like some hair and embarrassed friends

31 Sweetums

32 First Nations people

33 Get perfect

34 ____ counter

39 Tiny amount

40 Something that’s not easy to blow

41 ____ sauce (sushi bar condiment)

43 Alpine lodging

45 Happening again?

46 Burdened

48 Millennials

49 Veil over a Muslim woman’s face

50 ____-doke

52 No go-getter

55 Org. to which Jordan once belonged

58 “____ complicated”

60 Grendel, e.g.

61 “I knew it was you!”

62 Take to the soapbox

63 Store-sign info

64 Curse remover

65 Diana Ross musical, with “The”

66 “Life of Pi” author Martel

67 Reply of faux innocence

70 Have no success with

73 Speak with swagger

74 Spiral

75 Words of wonder

77 Like some web pages and memories

78 Will Ferrell and Tina Fey

79 Chemist’s study

81 Muffin choice

82 Leafy shelter

83 U.S. ally in the Gulf War

86 Nickname of the Miami Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals

90 Old Spanish bread

92 “Hear ye! Hear ye!” announcers

93 Obstacle-free courses

95 Waterside lodging with a portmanteau name

96 Drinking sounds

97 Put back to Level 1, say

98 Young salamanders

99 Congeal

100 Cross shape

105 *big kiss*

108 Quick time out

109 Chief legal officers: Abbr.

110 Target of an athlete’s M.R.I.

111 Charlotte of “The Facts of Life”

112 “____ changed”

113 Stretch of history

