ACROSS
1 Magical healer
7 Maintain
11 Overseas landmark located in Elizabeth Tower
17 “Fa-a-ancy!”
18 Classic Mell Lazarus comic strip
19 Soaring performer
20 GAZACHO
22 Young antagonist in Super Mario games
23 Counterpart of the Roman Aurora
24 Jargon
25 John, to Lennon
26 Mythical archer
27 Suffix with Jumbo
29 SMEILL
34 Poet who wrote “For God’s sake hold your tongue, and let me love”
35 Chocolaty Post cereal
36 Org. for which Pelé once played
37 Something many an A-list celebrity has
38 Area with a half-dome
42 Noted Chinese-American fashion designer
44 Mystical ball
47 ENTURIES
51 Payment to a freelancer for unpublished work
53 ____ fixe
54 Informal “Ugh!”
55 Little thing to pick
56 Some p.m. times
57 China flaw
59 Familiar inits. in math
60 Original airer of “The Office”
61 Lapis lazuli shade
62 TECHNIQUEO
66 DEFINITEL
68 Romeo and Juliet, e.g.
69 Adam’s ____
70 Air-traffic watchdog, for short
71 Literary protagonist named after a king of Israel
72 Violinist Leopold
73 “That’s show ____!”
74 Film character introduced in 1977 who died in a 2015 sequel
76 ____ Major
80 French compliment
82 INSTBANT
84 Ability that’s hard to explain
85 Hand-sewn toy
87 Derive (from)
88 Woman in Progressive ads
89 Book reviewers, for short
91 1910s flying star
94 James Garfield’s middle name
96 ENVIRONMENAL
101 Yuletide
102 Part of binoculars
103 Fireside-chat prez
104 “The United States is not, and never will be, at war with ____”: Obama
106 Home of the Sun Devils, familiarly
107 Subj. of Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution
110 RUMYSELF
114 Digitally IDs by location
115 Rock standard?
116 Big name in skin care
117 Features of some dresses and shoes
118 Subtracting
119 Stifled
DOWN
1 Help line?
2 “With any luck!”
3 Uncompromising
4 House of Burgundy?
5 Keyboard key
6 Cabernet county
7 Land between Albania and Serbia
8 Histrionic sort
9 Bird Down Under
10 ____ smear
11 Play’s final act?
12 Computer addresses, for short
13 Fraternity and sorority members
14 Carnival or circus, so to speak
15 Delight in
16 Language from which “reindeer” comes
18 Christmas-gift bearers
19 Annoyance for Santa
21 Rowing machine, in fitness lingo
22 ____ nova
25 Sierra ____
28 Peachy-keen
30 Like some hair and embarrassed friends
31 Sweetums
32 First Nations people
33 Get perfect
34 ____ counter
39 Tiny amount
40 Something that’s not easy to blow
41 ____ sauce (sushi bar condiment)
43 Alpine lodging
45 Happening again?
46 Burdened
48 Millennials
49 Veil over a Muslim woman’s face
50 ____-doke
52 No go-getter
55 Org. to which Jordan once belonged
58 “____ complicated”
60 Grendel, e.g.
61 “I knew it was you!”
62 Take to the soapbox
63 Store-sign info
64 Curse remover
65 Diana Ross musical, with “The”
66 “Life of Pi” author Martel
67 Reply of faux innocence
70 Have no success with
73 Speak with swagger
74 Spiral
75 Words of wonder
77 Like some web pages and memories
78 Will Ferrell and Tina Fey
79 Chemist’s study
81 Muffin choice
82 Leafy shelter
83 U.S. ally in the Gulf War
86 Nickname of the Miami Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals
90 Old Spanish bread
92 “Hear ye! Hear ye!” announcers
93 Obstacle-free courses
95 Waterside lodging with a portmanteau name
96 Drinking sounds
97 Put back to Level 1, say
98 Young salamanders
99 Congeal
100 Cross shape
105 *big kiss*
108 Quick time out
109 Chief legal officers: Abbr.
110 Target of an athlete’s M.R.I.
111 Charlotte of “The Facts of Life”
112 “____ changed”
113 Stretch of history
