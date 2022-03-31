Across 1 Band of supporters 5 Something absolutely necessary 10 ‘‘____ and Janis’’ (comic strip) 14 Oomph 17 Word from the French for ‘‘high wood’’ 18 Washed out 20 Dock 21 Something a winner may run into 22 ‘‘It’s tough finding the right person. My first boyfriend was a perfectly nice atheist, but he... ’’ 24 Tour de France seasons 25 Side dish at a fish fry 26 Main component of Saturn’s rings 27 Lena of ‘‘Enemies, a Love Story’’ 28 ‘‘So then I dated a fun couch potato, but he... ’’ 31 Nonstarters? 33 Toeing the line 34 Fútbol cheer 35 Italian wine region 36 ‘‘30 for 30’’ airer 39 The 1 in {1,2,3}: Abbr. 40 Lab vessel 42 Camphor, e.g. 45 One getting depressed during exams? 47 They’re found near traps 48 ‘‘Then my friend set me up with a recluse, but he... ’’ 52 Comedian Mort 54 Classic Hawaiian folk song 55 Superman and others, for short 56 Book with a notable world premiere? 59 What middlemen do 60 Noisy beachgoer 62 Bun in a bamboo steamer 63 Internet encryption inits. 65 Binary 66 ‘‘I dated my rock climbing instructor for a while, but he just... ’’ 68 ____-Pacific 69 Not sparkling 71 Blast-furnace supply 72 Baloney 73 Bad signs for a bank robber 75 Academic journal with a Breakthrough of the Year award 77 U.K. track-star-turned-politician Sebastian 78 Mishmashes 79 Swindled 80 ‘‘Then I had a fling with a Pittsburgh Penguin, but I knew he... ’’ 83 Cuisine featuring som tam 86 Drill command 88 Feel another’s pain 89 Cavalryman of old 91 Big ____ (Olympic snowboarding event) 92 Whimper 93 Starters, for short 97 Outback speedster 98 Keep rhythm, as a conductor might 101 Wisconsin town with a clothing namesake 104 ‘‘I was in a serious relationship with a hippie, but he... ’’ 106 Org. issuing vaccine standards starting in 2021 107 It may be part of a solution 108 Together, in music 109 Fading sea name 110 ‘‘Finally, I started seeing a charming magician, and he... ’’ 113 Pan, in part 114 Fun-size 115 Kind of thesis 116 Weekend warrior’s woe 117 Happening offline, to a texter 118 Relaxation 119 Devotee of Haile Selassie, informally 120 Bit of kitchen waste Down 1 Big name in pricey cigars 2 You can’t say it doesn’t count 3 Lizzie is one, in the ‘‘Cars’’ movies 4 Crossword solving option 5 Watchmaker since 2015 6 It lands on the White House’s South Lawn 7 ____ Bator, Mongolia 8 On the ____ 9 Fastened, in a way 10 Making change 11 Well past the freshness date, say 12 ‘‘My Fair Lady’’ composer 13 Actor/comedian who was a regular on Johnny Carson’s ‘‘Tonight Show’’ 14 Meathead 15 Military uniform feature 16 Bluish-gray shades 19 Scintilla 21 ‘‘Shameful!’’ 23 Alley-____ 29 Possessive types? 30 Way to go: Abbr. 32 ‘‘You’re so wrong about that!’’ 37 Lead-in to Cat 38 Something that all but three U.S. presidents have had while in office 41 ‘‘Time out’’ in the N.B.A. 43 What makes the short list? 44 Total jerk 45 Boxing highlight 46 Apply to 48 Jokesters 49 Some native Alaskans 50 Tile work 51 Leadership position 53 Bit of a chuckle 56 Rubberneck 57 ‘‘A house divided against ____ cannot stand’’ 58 Rubylike gem 60 Richard of ‘‘Chicago’’ 61 Native people for whom a state is named 62 When doubled, a candy 64 Quick with a clapback 66 So-called ‘‘Father of Liberalism’’ 67 Conflict taking a couple of seconds? 70 Soccer star Messi, to fans 73 Capital of Fiji 74 ‘‘How ____ Your Mother’’ 76 Beloved site for the Irish … and French 77 Journalist who was the first woman to guest-host ‘‘Jeopardy!’’ 78 Hard stuff that jiggles 80 ‘‘We’ll be in touch!’’ often 81 Dr. of 112-Down 82 Counterpart of full, in a way 83 Wise guys? 84 One might be smoke-filled 85 Not surprisingly 87 Big name in hot dogs 90 Face on a penny, familiarly 92 Strong suit 94 Regulate 95 Cupid’s love 96 Mideast currency unit 99 Features of some halls 100 Mucky substances 102 Twin sister of He-Man 103 What, in multiple senses, might get tipped 105 Take place? 106 Redding who wrote ‘‘Respect’’ 111 Crispr material 112 See 81-Down

