ACROSS

1 With 115-Across, [Insert Emoji Image file]

5 Energy-efficient Navajo structure

10 “Take this bit of advice …”

16 [Insert Emoji Image file]

19 On the briny

20 Grecian hub

21 Gorge

22 Corporate honcho

23 [Insert Emoji Image file]

26 [Insert Emoji Image file]

27 Gawked

28 Looked over before knocking over

29 Arrive for duty

31 Illinois city or its college

34 Closes

35 80-Down android

36 Close by

37 Have because of

38 [Insert Emoji Image file]

41 Regarding

42 [Insert Emoji Image file]

45 Unruly head of hair

47 What a future attorney must now take by tablet, for short

48 ____ on a log (healthy snack)

49 Wapitis

50 Not spicy, so to speak

51 QB Manning

52 Outbacks taken back, e.g.

53 Mentally erratic

55 [Insert Emoji Image file]

56 Get the bugs out of

58 Cinque x due

59 Places atop

60 [Insert Emoji Image file]

64 Removal from power

67 Slow, in music

68 Bug-eyed primates

72 [Insert Emoji Image file]

73 Runaway N0. 1

74 Not called for

76 Cartoon character voiced by Hank Azaria

77 Rhyme for rude and crude, appropriately

78 Kerfuffle

79 Rendezvous

80 Yacht spot

81 Gender-neutral pronoun

82 [Insert Emoji Image file]

86 Word with recorder or measure

87 [Insert Emoji Image file]

90 Titular host of TV’s “Game of Games”

91 Parent of a newborn, typically

92 Sled supinely

93 Water spirit

94 Like the Magi

96 Unavoidable process

99 Goose

100 ____ climbing, new medal event at the 2020 Olympics

101 [Insert Emoji Image file]

102 [Insert Emoji Image file]

108 “The Loco-Motion” singer Little ____

109 Need for curdling milk into cheese

110 Knack

111 Buffalo’s county

112 [Insert Emoji Image file]

113 Shows signs of hunger

114 Object of a Kickstarter campaign

115 See 1-Across

DOWN

1 Kit ____ bar

2 Ending with brack or Black

3 Originally

4 Wonder Woman portrayer

5 ____ Productions (media company)

6 Poet Nash

7 “Well done”

8 Pet sound

9 First capital of Mississippi

10 “Sergeant ____ of the Yukon” (old radio and TV series)

11 Some steak orders

12 “Metamorphoses” poet

13 Sardine holder

14 Unappreciative sorts

15 Former Spanish coin

16 Quick comeback?

17 Impolite look

18 Snow construction

24 Like Cheerios

25 ____ couture

30 [Insert Emoji Image file]

31 Hunted à la Ahab

32 Pain in the rear

33 Necessitate

34 Airline to Geneva

35 Penny-ante

37 Chancellor von Bismarck

38 Superseder of a silent

39 Prayer leaders

40 Fast-food option

42 Who famously declared “The die is cast”

43 Indelibly, say

44 Actor Stacy

46 Lowly worker

50 Rwanda minority

52 Like notebook paper and monarchies

53 Manhattan avenue known for its Museum Mile

54 Mother of Apollo and Artemis

55 Major mower manufacturer

57 Chose

58 Puts on

59 Features of teapots

61 New York city where Mark Twain was married and buried

62 Lachrymose

63 John on the Mayflower

64 Capital on a fjord

65 Tip over

66 Underground channel

69 Ingredient in an Italian sandwich

70 Reaction shot?

71 Race with gates

73 Old and worn

74 Looked over slides at home, say

75 German refusal

78 Customs target

80 Space program

83 Charles Schulz strip

84 They block for the QB, informally

85 Postseason game

88 [Insert Emoji Image file]

89 Cruise line that owned the Lusitania

91 Seaweed used to wrap sushi

93 Brexit politician Farage

94 Garden pest

95 People of action

96 Aid in illegal activity

97 Bestow

98 “Zoinks!”

99 Onetime iPod model

100 Laurel of Laurel and Hardy

103 Brian in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

104 Ailment with a “season”

105 El Dorado gold

106 Take first

107 Below zero: Abbr.

