ACROSS
1 With 115-Across, [Insert Emoji Image file]
5 Energy-efficient Navajo structure
10 “Take this bit of advice …”
16 [Insert Emoji Image file]
19 On the briny
20 Grecian hub
21 Gorge
22 Corporate honcho
23 [Insert Emoji Image file]
26 [Insert Emoji Image file]
27 Gawked
28 Looked over before knocking over
29 Arrive for duty
31 Illinois city or its college
34 Closes
35 80-Down android
36 Close by
37 Have because of
38 [Insert Emoji Image file]
41 Regarding
42 [Insert Emoji Image file]
45 Unruly head of hair
47 What a future attorney must now take by tablet, for short
48 ____ on a log (healthy snack)
49 Wapitis
50 Not spicy, so to speak
51 QB Manning
52 Outbacks taken back, e.g.
53 Mentally erratic
55 [Insert Emoji Image file]
56 Get the bugs out of
58 Cinque x due
59 Places atop
60 [Insert Emoji Image file]
64 Removal from power
67 Slow, in music
68 Bug-eyed primates
72 [Insert Emoji Image file]
73 Runaway N0. 1
74 Not called for
76 Cartoon character voiced by Hank Azaria
77 Rhyme for rude and crude, appropriately
78 Kerfuffle
79 Rendezvous
80 Yacht spot
81 Gender-neutral pronoun
82 [Insert Emoji Image file]
86 Word with recorder or measure
87 [Insert Emoji Image file]
90 Titular host of TV’s “Game of Games”
91 Parent of a newborn, typically
92 Sled supinely
93 Water spirit
94 Like the Magi
96 Unavoidable process
99 Goose
100 ____ climbing, new medal event at the 2020 Olympics
101 [Insert Emoji Image file]
102 [Insert Emoji Image file]
108 “The Loco-Motion” singer Little ____
109 Need for curdling milk into cheese
110 Knack
111 Buffalo’s county
112 [Insert Emoji Image file]
113 Shows signs of hunger
114 Object of a Kickstarter campaign
115 See 1-Across
DOWN
1 Kit ____ bar
2 Ending with brack or Black
3 Originally
4 Wonder Woman portrayer
5 ____ Productions (media company)
6 Poet Nash
7 “Well done”
8 Pet sound
9 First capital of Mississippi
10 “Sergeant ____ of the Yukon” (old radio and TV series)
11 Some steak orders
12 “Metamorphoses” poet
13 Sardine holder
14 Unappreciative sorts
15 Former Spanish coin
16 Quick comeback?
17 Impolite look
18 Snow construction
24 Like Cheerios
25 ____ couture
30 [Insert Emoji Image file]
31 Hunted à la Ahab
32 Pain in the rear
33 Necessitate
34 Airline to Geneva
35 Penny-ante
37 Chancellor von Bismarck
38 Superseder of a silent
39 Prayer leaders
40 Fast-food option
42 Who famously declared “The die is cast”
43 Indelibly, say
44 Actor Stacy
46 Lowly worker
50 Rwanda minority
52 Like notebook paper and monarchies
53 Manhattan avenue known for its Museum Mile
54 Mother of Apollo and Artemis
55 Major mower manufacturer
57 Chose
58 Puts on
59 Features of teapots
61 New York city where Mark Twain was married and buried
62 Lachrymose
63 John on the Mayflower
64 Capital on a fjord
65 Tip over
66 Underground channel
69 Ingredient in an Italian sandwich
70 Reaction shot?
71 Race with gates
73 Old and worn
74 Looked over slides at home, say
75 German refusal
78 Customs target
80 Space program
83 Charles Schulz strip
84 They block for the QB, informally
85 Postseason game
88 [Insert Emoji Image file]
89 Cruise line that owned the Lusitania
91 Seaweed used to wrap sushi
93 Brexit politician Farage
94 Garden pest
95 People of action
96 Aid in illegal activity
97 Bestow
98 “Zoinks!”
99 Onetime iPod model
100 Laurel of Laurel and Hardy
103 Brian in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
104 Ailment with a “season”
105 El Dorado gold
106 Take first
107 Below zero: Abbr.
