Across
1 Evidence of disorderly conduct?
5 Animated greetings
11 Threads
15 Some words of Wordsworth
19 Mötley ____
20 Fiend
21 Instrument with a solo in Seal’s ‘‘Kiss From a Rose’’
22 ‘‘There’s no place like ____’’ (Alaskan’s quip)
23 TV, volume knob broken, only $10!
26 A bit
27 ‘‘Me too’’
28 Food Network host Brown
29 Sandal variety
31 Barbecue side dish
35 Tried one’s hand
38 Before, once
39 In large supply
41 What may cover some ground
43 Baseball mitt, has a small hole, just $1!
47 Casual greeting
49 Model featured on many romance novel covers
52 Split personalities?
53 Stretch of time
54 Wipe out
56 ‘‘Predictably ... ’’
58 Much of Italy’s north
60 What the universe may or may not be
62 Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g.
63 ____ colada
65 She can act as a D.J., nowadays
67 Raised
68 Guitar, never used, $15!
72 Baseball’s Matty or Felipe
74 After-tax investment account, informally
75 Award achievement for Audrey Hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber
76 Ones coming on board
79 Classic mower brand
81 Loosen
83 Raiser of team spirit
84 Ready for a refill, say
85 Sucker
86 ‘‘Voilà!’’
89 Running figure
90 Nautilus’s locale
91 Textbook, a few pages torn out, $2!
96 Extremely energetic people
98 ‘‘Ain’t that the truth!’’
99 Or rather
102 Least enjoyable parts
105 Super wrong identification?
108 Words that might elicit the response ‘‘Prove it!’’
110 Goldfinger’s first name
112 Blood line
113 Final check?
114 Two fish tanks, accessories included, $5!
120 Started a turn, perhaps
121 Like a tautology, by its nature
122 Name for zinc sulfide that is one letter short of a kitchen appliance
123 Demolish
124 Ingots
125 Source
126 Heir to the throne, as a rule
127 Catch a glimpse of
Down
1 Andrew who became the acting F.B.I. director after James Comey was fired
2 It gets the lead out
3 A good dessert to split?
4 Having made up one’s mind about
5 Outback sight
6 Stingray or Barracuda, e.g.
7 Taylor of fashion
8 U.S. poet laureate with a 1987 Pulitzer
9 ‘‘The BFG’’ author
10 Disperse
11 ‘‘Heaven forbid!’’
12 Blood-typing letters
13 Word that can come before or after home
14 Lloyd ____, Dukakis’s veep pick in 1988
15 Amenity in G.M. vehicles
16 Prop ax used in ‘‘The Shining,’’ a valuable collectors’ item, $200!
17 Actress and gender equality activist Watson
18 Trickle
24 ‘‘____ but a scratch’’: Monty Python
25 As well
30 Set up
32 Back
33 Pin point?
34 ‘‘A Clockwork Orange’’ narrator
36 Actress Madeline of ‘‘Blazing Saddles’’
37 Horror director Aster
40 Started again, as ‘‘99 Bottles of Beer’’
42 False front
43 Get off one’s high horse?
44 Libertines
45 ‘‘Sure is’’
46 Target with a pass
48 Concern for veterans,
for short
49 Not even close
50 Incense residue
51 Wallet, in good condition, plenty of card slots, $5!
55 Person from Calgary
or Edmonton
57 Brave’s opponent in the 2021 World Series
59 Removes, as a tattoo
60 Stretch of time
61 Special-interest, e.g.
63 Fruit detritus
64 Like a wailing cat
66 TV’s Cousin ____
69 Pam’s former partner on ‘‘The Office’’
70 When you’re about as smart as a fifth grader
71 Aware of
72 Some beers
73 This Hebrew letter: ?
77 90° bend
78 Kind of blue akin to cerulean
80 Concerns for a homeowners’ association
82 Bonobo, e.g.
83 Banh mi toppings
85 Not a ‘‘no no’’
87 Hooked
88 Regular intake
92 Some beers
93 Cattle call
94 Strip
95 Wash. neighbor
97 It’s good, in a saying
99 Netflix crime drama starring Pedro Pascal
100 Take a pot shot?
101 Like the smell of rising dough
103 Bare
104 Ice-cream container
106 Course standard
107 Tours can be found on it
108 Website with star ratings
109 ____ mia (Italian term of endearment)
111 ‘‘____ all be fine’’
115 Wash. neighbor
116 Stick on a table?
117 Only’s partner
118 Ward workers, for short
119 Term of endearment
