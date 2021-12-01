Across

1 Evidence of disorderly conduct?

5 Animated greetings

11 Threads

15 Some words of Wordsworth

19 Mötley ____

20 Fiend

21 Instrument with a solo in Seal’s ‘‘Kiss From a Rose’’

22 ‘‘There’s no place like ____’’ (Alaskan’s quip)

23 TV, volume knob broken, only $10!

26 A bit

27 ‘‘Me too’’

28 Food Network host Brown

29 Sandal variety

31 Barbecue side dish

35 Tried one’s hand

38 Before, once

39 In large supply

41 What may cover some ground

43 Baseball mitt, has a small hole, just $1!

47 Casual greeting

49 Model featured on many romance novel covers

52 Split personalities?

53 Stretch of time

54 Wipe out

56 ‘‘Predictably ... ’’

58 Much of Italy’s north

60 What the universe may or may not be

62 Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g.

63 ____ colada

65 She can act as a D.J., nowadays

67 Raised

68 Guitar, never used, $15!

72 Baseball’s Matty or Felipe

74 After-tax investment account, informally

75 Award achievement for Audrey Hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber

76 Ones coming on board

79 Classic mower brand

81 Loosen

83 Raiser of team spirit

84 Ready for a refill, say

85 Sucker

86 ‘‘Voilà!’’

89 Running figure

90 Nautilus’s locale

91 Textbook, a few pages torn out, $2!

96 Extremely energetic people

98 ‘‘Ain’t that the truth!’’

99 Or rather

102 Least enjoyable parts

105 Super wrong identification?

108 Words that might elicit the response ‘‘Prove it!’’

110 Goldfinger’s first name

112 Blood line

113 Final check?

114 Two fish tanks, accessories included, $5!

120 Started a turn, perhaps

121 Like a tautology, by its nature

122 Name for zinc sulfide that is one letter short of a kitchen appliance

123 Demolish

124 Ingots

125 Source

126 Heir to the throne, as a rule

127 Catch a glimpse of

Down

1 Andrew who became the acting F.B.I. director after James Comey was fired

2 It gets the lead out

3 A good dessert to split?

4 Having made up one’s mind about

5 Outback sight

6 Stingray or Barracuda, e.g.

7 Taylor of fashion

8 U.S. poet laureate with a 1987 Pulitzer

9 ‘‘The BFG’’ author

10 Disperse

11 ‘‘Heaven forbid!’’

12 Blood-typing letters

13 Word that can come before or after home

14 Lloyd ____, Dukakis’s veep pick in 1988

15 Amenity in G.M. vehicles

16 Prop ax used in ‘‘The Shining,’’ a valuable collectors’ item, $200!

17 Actress and gender equality activist Watson

18 Trickle

24 ‘‘____ but a scratch’’: Monty Python

25 As well

30 Set up

32 Back

33 Pin point?

34 ‘‘A Clockwork Orange’’ narrator

36 Actress Madeline of ‘‘Blazing Saddles’’

37 Horror director Aster

40 Started again, as ‘‘99 Bottles of Beer’’

42 False front

43 Get off one’s high horse?

44 Libertines

45 ‘‘Sure is’’

46 Target with a pass

48 Concern for veterans,

for short

49 Not even close

50 Incense residue

51 Wallet, in good condition, plenty of card slots, $5!

55 Person from Calgary

or Edmonton

57 Brave’s opponent in the 2021 World Series

59 Removes, as a tattoo

60 Stretch of time

61 Special-interest, e.g.

63 Fruit detritus

64 Like a wailing cat

66 TV’s Cousin ____

69 Pam’s former partner on ‘‘The Office’’

70 When you’re about as smart as a fifth grader

71 Aware of

72 Some beers

73 This Hebrew letter: ?

77 90° bend

78 Kind of blue akin to cerulean

80 Concerns for a homeowners’ association

82 Bonobo, e.g.

83 Banh mi toppings

85 Not a ‘‘no no’’

87 Hooked

88 Regular intake

92 Some beers

93 Cattle call

94 Strip

95 Wash. neighbor

97 It’s good, in a saying

99 Netflix crime drama starring Pedro Pascal

100 Take a pot shot?

101 Like the smell of rising dough

103 Bare

104 Ice-cream container

106 Course standard

107 Tours can be found on it

108 Website with star ratings

109 ____ mia (Italian term of endearment)

111 ‘‘____ all be fine’’

115 Wash. neighbor

116 Stick on a table?

117 Only’s partner

118 Ward workers, for short

119 Term of endearment

