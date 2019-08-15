ACROSS
1 Socializes (with)
6 With 20-Across, fire the whole staff
11 Most exorbitant
19 Showing more craft
20 See 6-Across
21 Artillery
22 With 105-Across, “What walks on four dino legs in the morning, four dino legs at noon and four dino legs in the evening?” and other riddles?
24 Genre for “Rush Hour” and “Lethal Weapon”
25 Oversupplies
26 The band Ben Folds Five, oddly
27 The “A” of BART
28 Any nonzero number to the zeroth power
29 “Little Women” sister
30 Pioneering silent director Weber
31 Bitter
33 Shopping binge
35 Says “Quack” instead of “Buzz”?
39 Like Cinderella’s stepsisters
40 Like tennis player Anna Smashnova’s name
41 “High-five!”
42 Melodic opera passages
45 Something a new parent might take
47 Audio engineer’s device
51 Tables in an Old West saloon, e.g.?
55 “My Gal ____”
56 Admirer’s words
57 Source of hand-me-downs
58 Unloading sign
60 The stuff of legends
61 Member of the Be Sharps, Homer Simpson’s barbershop quartet
62 Kerfuffle
64 Olympic powerhouse in boxing
65 Confuse “stem” with “stern,” e.g.
68 Claude ____, villain in “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame”
72 Some Dior dresses
74 Change to the Constitution first proposed in 1921, for short
75 Chess gambit employed by gangster Tony Montana?
78 Separate
80 Invite out for
81 Things that may be kicked
82 Verse, quaintly
84 English novelist McEwan
85 “Je t’____”
86 Claims that Louis XIV’s palace is better than all the other buildings in France combined?
93 In the middle of, old-style
94 Parishioner’s offering
95 Menaces to Indiana Jones
96 Really big show
98 Side in checkers
99 Not tread lightly
100 Advertising claim that usually has a catch
101 Animal with a flexible snout
102 “From my standpoint …”
105 See 22-Across
108 Most brave
109 Increase
110 Start to type?
111 Nickname for the capital of the Peach State
112 KFC order
113 Groups of stars
DOWN
1 Site of a 1920s renaissance
2 Relative of a guinea pig
3 Last innings, typically
4 Figures out
5 Sign of theatrical success
6 Subject of a fund-raiser
7 Thelma’s road-trip partner
8 Currency with a “zone”
9 Tempe sch.
10 Old game console, for short
11 Nickname
12 Aligned
13 Icelandic literary work
14 Where a tunnel opens
15 “You’ll ____ for this!”
16 Extra couple of numbers?
17 Tea treats
18 Mobile home not much seen nowadays
19 Bygone N.Y.C. punk club
23 Informer
27 “____ longa, vita brevis”
30 Brings from outside with great effort
31 A in physics
32 Trig ratios
33 Pack rat
34 User of the Twitter handle @Pontifex
36 Target number
37 It’s a blessing
38 Person who helps with a crash, informally
42 Large wardrobe
43 Finds hilarious, perhaps
44 Deduce
46 A doctor might check them
48 Together
49 Full-bodied Argentine wines
50 Word often said with a drawn-out “e” sound
51 Took shots
52 Single squat or crunch
53 Small goofs
54 Craft in a close encounter
59 54-Down genre
61 ____-compliant
63 Doomed to fail, for short
66 Motorcade head
67 Tender feelings
69 Debonair
70 La-la interval
71 Sierra ____
72 Friend of Athos and Porthos
73 Smear in print
76 “GoodFellas” co-star
77 Onetime fad item with replacement seeds
79 Culmination
83 Songs to be played at a concert
85 Gives the nod
86 Has because of
87 Portmanteau for a TV addict
88 Inc. relative
89 ____ to go
90 Some deals from dealerships
91 Whiz
92 Church toppers
93 Completely destroy
97 Approximately
99 Hammer part
100 Half-man/half-goat
101 “Toodle-oo!”
103 South, in Brazil
104 Texted question to someone who hasn’t shown up yet
105 Automotive initialism
106 Louis XIV, e.g.
107 Key in a corner
