Across

1 Hearten

7 “...and it flopped”

11 Attack with snowballs, say

15 Graceful bird

19 Crossword header

20 Clearer in hindsight?

22 ____ Winans, 12-time Grammy-winning gospel singer

23 Apollo 11 landing spot

25 Eligible receiver?

26 Quickly maturing security, for short

27 Helps

28 Flying terrors of myth

29 With 42-Down, Oscars category from 1963 to 2019

30 Misfortunes

31 Semicircular recess

32 Items used by barkeepers, barbecuers and blacksmiths

34 Wackadoodle

35 Enhanced tape format released in 1987

37 Beat poet Cassady

38 Spewed forcefully

40 Take off the board

43 À la ____ (spit-roasted)

47 Spree

48 Black-____ albatross

49 Knee-jerk response

50 Remove cargo from

53 Describing the 32-Down’s image

55 Milk source

56 Impends

57 Inscribed with some ancient characters

58 Whirling toon, familiarly

59 Order, in a way

60 Nonfiction films, informally

61 Metaphor from an hourglass

64 “Come ____!”

65 This: Sp.

66 Sitcom planet of the ’70s and ’80s

67 Animal life

68 Pondered

69 It’s probably over your head

70 One star, typically

73 Relentless go-getters

74 Carl XVI ____ (king of Sweden beginning in 1973)

76 Little bump

77 Eve’s third son

78 Soccer chant

79 ____ 3000, half of the hip-hop duo Outkast

80 Persuade with patter

84 A majority

86 Offensive football positions

88 Ruby of “The Jackie Robinson Story”

89 Edgar Rice Burroughs novel, with “The”

94 Talk Like a Pirate Day outbursts

95 Dormer section

96 Turn aside

97 Actress Amanda

98 Taking a bow at the symphony?

99 Waif

100 “A warehouse of facts, with poet and ____ in joint ownership” (“The Devil’s Dictionary” definition for “imagination”)

101 Its motto is “Agriculture and Commerce”

104 Opposite of exo-

105 Woe for a speeder

106 ____ Blinken, Biden’s secretary of state

107 Bit of “kit chat”

108 1974 spoof with the tagline “Would you buy a used secret from these men?”

109 Bits of machinery

110 Latin phrase meaning “based on forecasts”

Down

1 Having legs

2 Cool shade

3 Weakness

4 Sledge, wedge, etc.

5 Sports org. with the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars

6 SFO setting: Abbr.

7 Sang hosannas to

8 Car part the Brits call a “wing”

9 Heading for commonly sought info

10 Capote nickname

11 ____ light

12 Sweeping works

13 Reveals

14 Don’t give up

15 Intellectual movement

16 Tyke

17 Performing well on

18 Candy with two flavors in one box

21 Flexible cutters

24 Kid Cudi or Lil Baby, e.g.

29 Fixed look

31 Enveloping atmospheres

32 Pope Pius XII called it “a holy thing perhaps like nothing else”

33 Odor-fighting spray brand

35 Parts of some brackets

36 “Yankee Doodle” has 16 of them

39 Entertainers with bright futures

41 Partner of poivre

42 See 29-Across

44 Juice regimen

45 Like épées vis-à-vis foils

46 Stretches out

48 Curve

50 Experience

51 Music genre for Erykah Badu and D’Angelo

52 Many people find it intolerable

53 About 98% of the human genome

54 Word meaning “desire” in a classic Sanskrit text

57 ____ avis

61 Big tear-jerker

62 Went under

63 Word with fine or signature

68 Hands, in slang

71 1980s White House nickname

72 Dilute something, in a way

73 Battery parts?

75 Up in the air

77 Maker of the Ring in “The Lord of the Rings”

80 Surgical instrument with thumbholes

81 Joy who wrote “Born Free”

82 Forgiving

83 Talent for discernment

85 Mic-check noise

87 Cattle-ranch identifier

89 “The Crucible” setting

90 Sheepish?

91 “Swell!”

92 “I can do this. Hit me.”

93 Some 10-pointers in Greek Scrabble

95 Dish made from durum, say

98 Prefix with futurism

99 Kids of boomers

101 Grads-to-be: Abbr.

102 Not prescription, in brief

103 Scottish negative

