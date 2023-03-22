Cover March 23 Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Owner Scott Justus at Xanadu Astoria. The new queer bar and restaurant is housed in the former space of the Voodoo Room and Columbian Cafe in the Riviera Building on Marine Drive. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A night at XanaduAstoria’s first queer bar opens its doors | Page 6Look for Our Coast Magazine this week | Page 3Spring garden cleaning | Page 4A memory play | Page 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Area Guide Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Coast Weekend e-Edition Coast Weekend
