David Campiche for Nikki Davidson
Contact: dcampiche@live.com or 360.244.1699
Wild Mushroom Fettuccine, a Recipe for a Friend
A short wild mushroom season is coming to an unfortunate demise. The first winds of winter strafed the
Peninsula. Heavy rain partnered with the sou’wester, a daunting blitzkrieg. And then the storm was
followed by two perfect, blue-bird days. Welcome to the Pacific Northwest.
I headed to the woods, expecting to find just a few edible mushrooms. My expectations were on target.
The boletes (porcini) were gone, or rain sodden. The chanterelles, a shadow of their golden selves. And
then I stumbled upon the delectable, edible, and sublime matsutake. If the porcini (Boletus Edulis) is the
King of mushrooms, the matsutake is the queen, with all things good and fine: texture, aroma, and
subtle, exquisite taste. The Japanese covet this mushroom and they sell at a royal price.
An old college friend and winemaker, Doug Tunnell called, just ahead of the next rains. Doug and his
ever so capable—and lovely—wife, Melissa Mills, own Brick House Winery (info@brickhousewines.com ),
and if a better pinot noir exists in Oregon, I’ll eat an Amanita Muscaria (reputed as poisonous) and walk
on water. Earlier in the week, a friend had delivered a batch of chanterelles to the winery. “How should I
prepare the mushrooms for dinner tonight,” asked Doug? “Send me something.”
And this is what I came up with, adding the Matsutake and Lactarius Deliciosa (a small, beautiful orange
and green chameleon-like mushroom) to the chanterelles. And a few woods blewits, a lovely, lavender-
colored fungi. Oh, so simple and so good.
Ingredients:
16 ounces of Fettuccini noodles
2 pounds wild mushrooms, large diced—I chose four varieties: the deliciosa, chanterelle, matsutake, and
the woods blewit
¼ large onion, small-diced
4 garlic cloves, fine-minced
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup of bone broth
2 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar
¼ cup of brandy
2 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
4 tablespoons of chopped parsley or oregano
Red chilis to taste or a ¼ teaspoon (optional)
2 tablespoons of dried mushroom dust
Fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Salt to taste
Preparation:
While you prepare the sauce, boil off the fettuccini in salted water. Later, after you drain the noodles,
pour in a bit of virgin olive oil (the last two tablespoons) and grate some Parmesan cheese over the top.
Toss lightly. An Italian chef I respect taught me this trick. “If you season your pasta, you get an added
surprise.” Mario is right. Hold and keep the pasta warm.
In a skillet or none-stick sauté pan, add half the butter and the two tablespoons of virgin olive oil. Slowly
sauté the onion and garlic. Add the Matsutakes first, as they are a much firmer fungi than the
chanterelles, blewits and Lactarius Deliciosa. After a couple of minutes, add the other mushrooms.
Continue a slow cook for two or three minutes. Watching your face and hands, add the apples and flame
off with the brandy.
When the flames die, add the cream, balsamic, and bone broth. Pulling the mushrooms as to not
overcook, reduce the liquid by half under medium heat. Add the mushroom dust and chilis. Slow cook
for a few minutes while you lay out the pasta into a serving bowl or individual plates. Stir the
mushrooms back into the simmering sauce, and then ladle over the pasta. Grate a good Parmesan
cheese over the top (I like lots) and garnish with fresh chopped parsley or oregano. Serve immediately
and watch the eyes around the dinner table light up.
A salad is great on the side. The Asian pears are fresh in the markets. I added the fruit to the last garden
greens of the season, mixed in some feta cheese and tossed with a homemade balsamic dressing.
Simple and delightful. A bottle of Doug Tunnell’s chardonnay is a perfect finish to the dish.
Brick House Winery is in Newburg, less than two hours away. Treat yourself and schedule a tasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.