ILWACO, WASH. — Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics will host its annual health fair on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Health Festival will take place at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco and features information booths on over 20 community health programs and services.
“This is a great opportunity to explore our community’s local health and medical offerings,” said Tammie Jefferies, festival organizer.
While gathering information at the various tables showcasing an array of health and safety services, attendees can also get free blood screenings and bone-density screening.
Clammy Radio will be broadcasting live from 9 to 11 a.m. and healthy refreshments will be served. Children’s activities, giveaways and freebies will also be offered.
Represented services and programs include Peninsula Pharmacy, Pacific County K-9 “Ciko”, 911 Tent, Life Flight, Great Rivers Behavioral Health, Willapa Behavioral Health, DSHS/Developmental Disabilities, Coastal Community Action Program, Pacific County Fire District #1, Pacific Integrated Martial Arts, Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation, Ocean Beach Hospital ED/Surgery, OBH Dietician, OBH Cardio Pulmonary, OBH Community Education, OBH Mammography, and OBH Medical Group, among others.
