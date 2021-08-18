WARRENTON — Columbia River Symphony is inviting all current, old and new musicians to an outdoor jam session on Saturday.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Country Club Estates in Warrenton. Audience members are invited to experience the music in a large outdoor open space.
The symphony will provide sheet music, folders and music clips to hold the music on the music stands. Musicians need to bring their own chair, stand and instrument. The symphony asks musicians interested in attending to take the survey on their website to RSVP.
