ASTORIA — The Clatsop Community College Volunteer Literacy Program is seeking tutors who would like to work remotely with adult students, most of whom are second language learners.
Volunteers can expect to meet once or twice each week for about an hour. The coordinator will make sure the students are ready to appear on Zoom, and supplied with study materials.
Volunteers should have a computer with a camera and microphone. Training on conducting Zoom lessons and tutoring adult students is available. If interested, please contact epurcell@clatsopcc.edu.
