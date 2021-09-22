ILWACO, Wash. — Washington State University Master Gardeners of Pacific County are sponsoring a plant clinic and information center at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco Saturday.
The Ask a Master Gardener event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum’s discovery garden at 115 SW Lake Street. Representatives will address plant questions and concerns.
Visitors are asked to bring samples of problems they’re experiencing in their gardens. For more information, contact Bev Arnoldy at bevarnoldy@gmail.com.
