SEASIDE — The Friends of the Seaside Public Library will host Oregonian artist Dawning McGinnis of Dawning’s Art Studio on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Seaside Public Library’s Community Room.
Dawning will be leading a winter painting class. Participants will recreate an original winter themed paintings over the course of this two hour event. Participation is capped at a maximum of 10 and sign-ups are required.
Dawning is a talented artist and a dedicated teacher. Her classes offer an inclusive and fun environment for all skill levels. Attendees do not need to bring anything other than their enthusiasm to learn and to have fun while painting a piece of holiday art.
The Seaside Public Library is located at 1131 Broadway St. For more information call 503-738-6742 or visit seasidelibrary.org or www.facebook.com/seasidepubliclibrary.
