Thanksgiving is such a time of joy and sharing, yet it can be fraught with anxiety.
Panic can beset even the most accomplished home chefs. Stay at home by ourselves again? Or invite others?
Perhaps the largest looming question of all is what to serve on the table.
Sure, there’s the traditional turkey and all the fixings , but this year, as we venture out from the shackles of COVID-19, some may want a little something extra in celebration. Others may even want to skip the whole kitchen ordeal.
On the North Coast, there are several restaurants and chefs ready and willing to make decisions easier.
For the full meal, ready to grab and go, Andy Catalano and his crew at Astoria Co+Op have you covered, including vegan choices.
Dan and Heidi Dlubac at Good To Go in downtown Astoria are also making a simple and delicious full menu as well, including entrees, sides and dessert.
In addition Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro is preparing a Thanksgiving dinner that is available for pickup.
If it’s appetizers you want, Bucket Bites food cart, on Marine Drive, has a variety of delectable savory pasties, including pumpkin mac and cheese, sausage rolls or savory fig and walnut chutney with diced cheese. They also have a menu of sweets.
There are fancy breads, like the Co+Op’s pumpkin brioche rolls or a variety of local and organic Blue Scorcher selections.
Let’s not forget desserts. Dough Dough in Seaside and The Nest, their outlet in Warrenton, will be offering pumpkin, pecan, apple and Marionberry pies.
At Gathered Bakeshop and Market in Astoria, you’ll find not only pies, but also interesting items such as caramel apple galettes or pumpkin custard jars.
If you still want to do your own home cooking, North Coast Food Web vendors have hundreds of items to choose from, including holiday ingredients like fresh local cranberries, apples, pie pumpkins, flour, butter, eggs and foraged mushrooms, as well as pre-made frozen or refrigerated foods like pasta, soups, pasties and cookie dough.
It’s best to pre-order your choices as soon as possible for pick-up on Nov. 24 . Find menus and information at individual store and restaurant locations, on their websites and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.