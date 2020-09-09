If you only have a morning: Grab coffee and a breakfast sandwich or smoothie at ROOTS Juice, Java, and Salad Bar. Then, stroll along the waterfront to watch waterfowl, gulls and boating activity. Go fishing on Black Lake, a couple of miles out of town on U.S. Highway 101. Or go bird watching at Beards Hollow.
If you only have an afternoon: Order lunch to go from Salt Pub, Waterline Pub or ROOTS, then head out to North Head Lighthouse or Waikiki Beach. Or browse bookstores and art galleries at the Port of Ilwaco, then enjoy lunch harbor side.
If you only have an evening: Stroll the waterfront at sunset or dine at Salt or Waterline pubs and enjoy their outdoor fire pit. Watch the sun set over the ocean at Beards Hollow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.