Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the public to “Walk for the Wild” in Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula during National Wildlife Refuge Week. The national challenge runs Saturday to Oct. 16. Participants can make a free pledge to walk a 5K or 3.1 miles, or pay $30 to receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and waterproof bib.
Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge canceled the 2021 Wings Over Willapa Festival last month due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the county and across the country. However, they want people to explore all that Willapa National Wildlife Refuge has to offer and believe October is the perfect time to do it.
The National Wildlife Refuge System, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, provides vital habitat for thousands of native species. The area has a collection of nine different trail systems with options for both beginners and hikers looking for a challenge. They ask that hikers pay attention to the tides, and remember foraging is not permitted in the area.
For more information about the refuge and the challenge, visit friendsofwillaparefuge.org/
