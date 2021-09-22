CANNON BEACH — The Tolovana Arts Colony will wrap up the 2021 Concert in the Park season with a tribute concert for musician Maggie Kitson Saturday night. The concert will be held at the park located northeast of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce building at 2nd Street and Spruce.
In Cannon Beach, Kitson is often referred to as the “beloved first lady of the blues.” The show will feature Kitson’s friends and collaborators, who will pay respect to her musical influence in Cannon Beach and beyond.
The free, family-friendly concert begins at 5 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-backed chairs and picnic baskets. Dogs, frisbees and soccer balls are welcome. Social distancing and masking requirements will be observed in accordance with Oregon state laws.
The concert is made possible by a community grant. For more information, visit tolovanaartscolony.org, email tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com or call 541-215-4445.
