GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association is holding a “Winterfest!” event from now until Dec. 22 to showcase one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays.
The gallery is in a turn-of-the-century building at 656 A St. in Gearhart. The main gallery features member original art featuring a celebration to winter-related topics plus artist favorites of their paintings, photography, glasswork and more. The entry gallery is filled with prints, cards, baskets, mugs, pottery, fine art jewelry and more.
To learn more about the gallery or the association, email trailsendartassociation@gmail.com, visit trailsendart.org or call at 503-717-9458.
