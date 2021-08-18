Michael Johnson

Corn husk weaver Michael Johnson, from Umatilla County, practices a traditional style of corn husk twining called false embroidery.

SALEM — The Oregon Folklife Network and Oregon Arts Commission have opened the call for self-nominations for the Traditional Arts Recovery Program.

Oregon traditional artists who would like to be considered for the Traditional Arts Recovery Program may self-nominate between now and Aug. 31.

The program will provide stipends of $5,000 to 15 Oregon traditional artists for the creation of new work. Eligible artists will use a range of art forms to represent and express Oregon’s diverse ethnic, sacred, occupational and regional cultural arts.

Pat Horlacher

Silversmith Pat Horlacher, from Harney County, fashions buckaroo gear and personal accessories.

Traditional artists who would like to be considered should email Emily Hartlerode, associate director of the Folklife Network, at eafanado@uoregon.edu by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Traditional Arts Recovery Program is supported by National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the Arts Commission.

