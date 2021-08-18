SALEM — The Oregon Folklife Network and Oregon Arts Commission have opened the call for self-nominations for the Traditional Arts Recovery Program.
Oregon traditional artists who would like to be considered for the Traditional Arts Recovery Program may self-nominate between now and Aug. 31.
The program will provide stipends of $5,000 to 15 Oregon traditional artists for the creation of new work. Eligible artists will use a range of art forms to represent and express Oregon’s diverse ethnic, sacred, occupational and regional cultural arts.
Traditional artists who would like to be considered should email Emily Hartlerode, associate director of the Folklife Network, at eafanado@uoregon.edu by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Traditional Arts Recovery Program is supported by National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.