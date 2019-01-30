Women, register now for free WINGS conference

ASTORIA — The Astoria and Seaside Branches of American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Clatsop Community College are again offering women in our area the opportunity to attend a free award-winning conference about returning to education. The 2019 WINGS Conference is 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in Columbia Hall, 1651 Lexington Ave.
The daylong conference is free to all women wanting to return to school to gain skills to enrich their lives. Women may return to earn their GED, to start or finish vocational certificates or college degrees, to develop new job skills or train for a new career. College staff will provide information about admissions, scholarships, financial aid, support programs, career planning, nontraditional careers, conquering math anxiety, distance learning and more.
Gudelia Contreras will offer real-time Spanish translation with earphones for our Latina attendees.
Free breakfast and lunch is included. Free day care is provided on-site for children under 12.
In its 17th year, WINGS has helped over 800 local women return to school.
For more information or to register, go to www.clatsopcc.edu or call Pat at 503-717-1852. Preregistration is required.
