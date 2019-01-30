Women, register now for free WINGS conference

Gudelia Contreras assist as a translator for the 2019 WINGS Conference. She was born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico, and came to the United States in 1990 with no English skills. She attended English as a Second Language classes at the local college. She moved to Astoria in 2008 to begin work in the seasonal fisheries, all the while maintaining a home in Salem. In March 2012, she attended the WINGS conference wanting to begin college. “This day was the best payday I have ever had, Contreras said.” She got a voucher to pay for her GED tests and her first three credits at the college. “I’ve never looked back,” she said. By the end of May, she had earned her GED and was a part-time student for a few years and In June 2016, she got her associate of general studies from Clatsop Community College. Now, she works at the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council as an Oregon Health Plan outreach and enrollment specialist.