SEASIDE — The first Saturday of every month, rain or shine, there is an organized beach cleanup between 9-11 a.m. with the Seaside Aquarium, city of Seaside, Seaside Downtown Development Association, Inn at Seashore and Solve.
Sign in for the Treasure the Beach Cleanup in at The Seashore Inn on the Beach, 60 N. Prom. Get your bag, and when done, drop it by trash receptacle along the Prom.
This will be 14th year of Treasure the Beach. Did you know a single cigarette butt can take up to years to decompose? Or that it takes 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, once in the water, plastic never fully biodegrades but breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces eventually being dubbed a “microplastic.”
How can you help?
Reduce, reuse, and recycle. By cleaning the beach you are helping to remove trash before in enters or re-enters the ocean saving countless lives in the marine environment.
