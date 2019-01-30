GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association offers a variety of artist groups and classes to both members and non-members. Winter offerings begin the first week of February. To join, come to a group or class, get more information from www.trailsendart.org or call 503-717-9458. Trail’s End is located at 656 A St., in Gearhart.
There are four groups and one class beginning in February. Groups are free to members and have a $5 fee per day for non-members.
They include Drawing for Beginners to Pros facilitated by Claire McIntyre, who will focus the use of graphite, marker and colored pencil on paper. It takes place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays. Intermediate and Advanced Pastels is facilitated by Kathy Moberg and meets 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays.
A watercolor group meets every Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m, facilitated by Suzanne King and Judy Madson. The group is for all levels of artists who wish to paint with others.
Inspiration is a leaderless group meeting on 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, and is for anyone who has taken a course from artist Shirley Dahlsten or has an intense interest in inspirations for the artistic experience. Group members will take turns bringing inspirational presentations to other artists.
One six-week class is offered. Gheri Fouts will be teaching Beginning and Intermediate Watercolor. It is a great way to either start or get back into painting and interact with other artists. It is offered on Fridays from Feb. 1 through March 8. It offers a review and practice of the basics of color mixing; perspective; and experimentation with doing sky, trees, small people, florals, and urban scenes. Fouts will also show ways to frame for gallery shows. The fee is $30 for members and $38 for non-members for all six weeks, or can also be joined at any time for $5 a session for TEAA members and $8 per session for non-members.
