ASTORIA — “The Vagina Monologues” is on stage at the Royal Nebeker Gallery at Clatsop Community College at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2. Tickets are $10 each.
An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, “The Vagina Monologues” introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a 6-year-old girl, a septuagenarian, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”
Attend for an evening of laughter, tears and pushing the envelope as college staff, students and local feminist activists celebrate women.
All proceeds benefit The Harbor: Where violence ends and hope begins.
The play is directed by Mindy Stokes, director of CCC’s Lives in Transition Program and Women’s Studies faculty. Throughout the last decade, Stokes and her students have produced multiple feminist events including “The Vagina Monologues,” “The Clothesline Project” and “One Billion Rising.”
