ASTORIA — The tango may be serious, the waltz romantic, but a contra dance is just a lot of fun. It’s made for those with no experience and those who win dance competitions. It’s made for 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds. And there’s no need to learn any fancy footwork.
On Friday, Feb. 1, at the Astoria Arts & Movement Center, there will be live music from two of the best old-time music bands around — the Horsenecks with Gabrielle Macrae and Barry Southern and the Clatsop County Stringband with Hobe and Gina Kytr.
Caller Dave Ambrose will teach a beginner’s lesson at 7 p.m. to start and have everyone ready to dance to music by 7:30.
Bringing a partner is not required and everyone is encouraged to dance with as many people as is comfortable.
It’s a dance for all ages and grownups are encouraged to bring the kids along. Kids under 12 are admitted free. It’s a great way for the whole family to have a fun evening.
The Astoria Arts & Movement Center is at Commercial and 10th streets.
Admission is $5-$10
And remember, the first rule of Contra Dancing is to have fun.
