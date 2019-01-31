MANZANITA — For a peek into history, join the Nehalem Valley Historical Society at for "Telling it Like it Was," at 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month through May at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave.
On Saturday, Feb. 9, “Black in Oregon 1840-1870” is presented by Layne Sawyer, reference manager for the Oregon State Archives.
Learn about the award-winning exhibit produced by the archives staff, interns and volunteers; illuminating the courage and resilience of black pioneers and their families who immigrated to Oregon between 1840 and 1870 despite the many barriers they faced.
Tom Campbell, president of the Historical Society will introduce the presentation.
On Saturday, March 9, hear from Phil Costaggini, researcher, author and vice president of the Sir Francis Drake Association of Oregon and California, as he presents “Surveying Neahkahnie’s Treasure Rocks.”
Learn about the genesis of Costaggini’s three-year journey to produce his thesis: Sir Francis Drake’s Northwest Exploration: An Historical Discussion and Survey of Artifacts at Neahkahnie Mountain. The program will be introduced by Garry Gitzen, author and president of the Sir Francis Drake Association.
On April 13, hear “Early Twentieth Century Timber Workers – Songs and Stories” presented by James Cook, Oregon vice president of the Pacific Northwest Labor History Association.
Finally, on May 11 discover “A. E. Doyle’s and Ellis Lawrence’s Beach Architecture” presented by Phil Niles, historian and author of “The Beauty of the City: A. E. Doyle, Portland’s Architect.”
The Nehalem Valley Historical Society is headquartered in the lower level of the historic Pine Grove Community House and maintains archives and exhibits featuring the history of the lower Nehalem Valley. This lecture series is sponsored by NVHS members and volunteers, the city of Manzanita, and the Old Wheeler Hotel. For more information visit www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org, see us on Facebook, or send email to: info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
