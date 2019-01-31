PORTLAND — Pete Field and his 14-year-old son, Judd, are in “NexGen,” showing at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Aladdin Theater as part of the 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour.
Off the Grid Studios filmmaker RA Beattie tells the story of generational bonds and friendships formed through fly-fishing. “NexGen” is told from the point of view of Jack Buccola — a 12-year-old angler from Bend. The film follows Jack as he experiences living in a fly-fisherman’s house, witnesses the impact of fires on his home waters, and explores new waters on a road trip with his father Ryan, friend Judd Field and Judd’s father Pete.
Throughout the journey, Jack grows to appreciate the steelhead of the Northwest, the native cutthroat trout found on the South Fork of the Snake River and other tributaries.
“Our 2019 production ‘NexGen’ takes viewers along for a ride on a more attainable, grassroots adventure here at home in the American West,” explains Beattie. “I’m very proud of our entire team and excited to bring the young cast, epic eats, and stunning nature scenes to the big screen in theaters.
Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2S0qBjy
Learn more at http://bit.ly/2sFUFmr
