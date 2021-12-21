ASTORIA — Liberty Theatre will host a showing of the film “White Christmas” Thursday at 7 p.m.
“White Christmas” is a 1954 film about World War II veterans. The soldiers become entertainers to help a retired general with his cash-strapped New England inn. The veterans put on a big musical show to raise funds with the help of their Army buddies and singing sister act.
The movie runs 120 minutes. Tickets are $5. Doors open at 6 p.m., proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.
