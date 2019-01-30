CANNON BEACH — The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is back for its 34th season on the beach. Having educated more than 1 million visitors and tens of thousands of students over those years, the program’s mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Oregon Marine Garden and Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.
Join the program on the beach, daily during low tide, Feb. 1 through the end of October. Rocky Shore environmental interpreters will be on the beach to educate visitors about the tidepool and bird life found at Haystack Rock. The complete beach schedule can be found on the city of Cannon Beach website, under Haystack Rock Awareness Program (http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP).
The completely free public education program will change as the seasons change — with the arrival and departure of various animals, like the beloved tufted puffin in April. There will be bird scopes, aquaria stations, an interactive visitor table and many other fun and exciting educational opportunities offered throughout the season.
This year, HRAP will hold returning favorites and all-new special events. Every second Saturday, June through September, there are free, family-friendly beach crafts in front of Haystack Rock. The program’s weeklong day camps for kids return during the summer months. This season’s special events will include a Nudibranch Safari on May 11 and a booty hunt on Goonies Day, June 7. In partnership with the Cannon Beach Arts Academy there will be various workshops integrating conservation and art. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change.
HRAP welcomes volunteers of all ages! Volunteering with HRAP is a fun, family activity. Program volunteers participate in a variety of activities on the beach, behind the scenes, and making jewelry for the Trash Talk Project. There is no minimum time commitment required, which draws HRAP volunteers from all over the Pacific Northwest. Interested volunteers should contact Lisa Habecker, at habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us or at 503-436-8064. Teachers, instructors, or groups interested in scheduling an interactive or virtual field trip should contact Lisa as well.
If you have general questions or comments, contact Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program director, at 503-436-8060 or hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.