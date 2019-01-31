ASTORIA — Hutch Harris of The Thermals headlines an indie rock show at the Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. There is no cover. Only people 21 and older will be admitted.
Andrew Kaffer of the band Stuffed Shirts from Wheeler and Astorian Will Elias of Serious River Song Catalogue open the show.
Harris was born in New York City, raised in Silicon Valley and has lived in Portland for the past 20 years. He founded and was the lead singer/songwriter of Portland post-pop-punk band The Thermals. In 15 years, the band toured 15 countries and released seven records on the labels Sub Pop, Kill Rock Stars and Saddle Creek.
Harris recently released his debut solo LP “Only Water.” This stripped-down, no-distortion album is Hutch’s breakaway from the distorted rock sound of the thermals. These songs feel really personal and real to Harris himself. With opening acts Kaffer who swings between jazzy ballads and howl-at-the-moon garage punk, and Serious River Song Catalogue’s Elias, who plays moody, jazzy, inspiring emotional tunes, usually instrumental alone with an electric guitar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.