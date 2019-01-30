CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum opens the second part of “Oregon Coast Shipwrecks” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 with a special presentation by Oregon historian Don Best. Best’s family is from Rockaway, and he has spent a lifetime researching and understanding the history of the area and has become a known authority on the wreck of the Emily Reed. The wreck has played peek-a-boo with area residents since it ran aground on Valentine’s Day 1908.
Best first saw the wreck as an 18-month old child and then again when he was eight (with a harrowing story of digging into and exploring the innards of the buried ship), and many times thereafter. He will share the enthralling history of this ship and its mysteries, not to mention his extensive collection of pictures.
This event is free to the public. Seating for Best’s presentation is very limited so please arrive a little early to get a seat, grab a cup of coffee or tea, and peruse the museum before the lecture starts at 4 p.m. Doors close at 4:15 p.m.
The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum is a private nonprofit located in mid-town Cannon Beach (1387 S. Spruce St.). Admission to the museum is donation based. It is open Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and is closed on Tuesday.
The Oregon Coast Shipwrecks exhibit will be on display through November 2019. The exhibit features artifacts, documents, photos, artwork, and history related to the Emily Reed, the Mimi, the Glenesslin, the USS Shark, and the new archaeological work related to the wreck of the Beeswax Wreck Project.
The museum is also home to a replica longhouse, tidepool exhibit and the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for.
For more information, visit www.cbhistory.org, find them on Facebook or call 503-436-9301.
