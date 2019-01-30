Bonsai! Small talk about tiny trees at the Astoria Library

ASTORIA — Alan Taft of the Bonsai Society of Portland will share his knowledge and joy of bonsai at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Astoria Library. Admission is free.
Taft — a self-described “crazy plant nerd” — will talk about the history, art and culture of bonsai. He will display a selection of the small trees at various stages of development, ranging in age from 5 to 125 years old, some which he has taken care of for more than 40 years.
The Bonsai Society of Portland has been active in the Portland area since 1966. It was founded to promote the art of bonsai through education, exhibits and social activities.
The Astoria Library is at 450 10th St. For information about library programs and services, contact 503-325-7323 or visit astorialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.