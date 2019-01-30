PORTLAND — Astorian Martha Johnson wrote a story about her mother, grandmother and herself. It has been selected as part of a Many Hats Collaboration script being performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Portland State University’s Lincoln Recital Hall, 1620 S.W. Park Ave., Room 75.
Tickets are $25; $15 for students and seniors.
In “The Undertaking,” a mother faces death as her adult daughter struggles to become a caregiver.
According to the website, “Death pounds at the door and they both wonder, could someone this pissed off actually be dying? The Undertaking portrays end-of-life care using theater, dance and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2, played live by Northwest Piano Trio musicians.”
Learn more at manyhatscollaboration.org/tickets-for-the-undertaking/
