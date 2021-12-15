SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Lodge and Vintage Travel Trailer Resort will hold its sixth Annual Handmade Bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Adrift Holiday Bazaar and Ilwaco Merchant’s Association Holiday Market at Salt and Art Stroll. Vendors will sell unique, quirky, whimsical, energetic, and artistic gifts. Musician Johnny Franco will provide live music.
