SEASIDE — Seaside High School drama will present their fall play, Lux Radio Theater’s “Treasure Island,” based on the novel of the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are sold at the doors and are $5 for students and adults. Children 10 and under get in free. Audience members will need to wear masks per Oregon Health Authority guidance.
The family-friendly play takes place in England in the 1700s, when young Jim Hawkins, who usually spends his days helping his mother with their inn, ends up with a map to the nefarious pirate Captain Flint’s buried treasure. What follows is an eventful voyage to a deserted island, complete with a parrot and a mutinous group of sailors.
The full cast of eccentric characters and the crew includes 14 senior students, along with a handful of underclassmen. The play is directed and produced by Susan Baertlein.
