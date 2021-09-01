SEASIDE — The Seaside Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
The gallery will feature work from three resident artists. Robin Montero will showcase handmade felted art, Jan Barber will present her inspirational Spirit Dolls and Zemula Fleming will display mixed media icons. David Crabtree and Ray Coffey will perform live music.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Antique reproduction globes of Earth will be on display.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
The gallery will hold a opening reception for “A Second Glance,” an exhibition into art concepts. Featured artists include woodturner Mike Brown, watercolorist Mary Burgess, mixed media artist Pam Haunschild, plein air artist Melissa Jander, glass artist Carolyn Myers Lindberg, botanical artist Mike Mason, oil painter Lisa Wiser, textile artist Bobbie Garlington and hammered pewter artist Barb Sedgwick.
Paul Brent will offer a live painting experience, and naturalist and wildlife photographer Neal Maine will present a habitat lecture at 6 p.m.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
The gallery will feature the work of oil painter Mary Parkes, a former Santa Fe, New Mexico artist, who recently moved to Portland.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Dr.
The taproom will feature local Northwest named beers, wines, ciders as well as a gallery display of local abstract and whimsical art.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave.
Showcasing original art and prints in each room in the hotel from a curated list of Portland artists.
Find additional original art during the day at Peddler’s Row, 600 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Dr.; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay; Bliss Mercantile & Brocante, 734 Broadway; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and at Rust and Dust Vintage, 810 Broadway St.
