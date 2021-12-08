Calling all photographers, Coast Weekend wants to see your best work!
The 2021 photo contest is open for entries and this is the final week to submit images into the competition.
Photos should be scenes or slices of life from this year on the North Coast of Oregon and southwest Washington coast covering the areas between Rockaway Beach and the Long Beach Peninsula.
Coast Weekend’s annual photo contest accepts both traditional and artistically enhanced images.
Three winners will be selected from the contest entries, plus a fourth People’s Choice Award winner. Nominations will close Dec. 16., and voting will be held from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26. Readers have the important role of voting for their favorite photos in the annual People’s Choice Award.
The top 10 photos will appear in the Jan. 6, 2022, edition of Coast Weekend. The top 25 photos will be published online.
Judges from The Astorian will decide first through third place awards for photographs submitted. Participants can submit photos online at Coast Weekend’s website, coastweekend.com, under the photo contest tab at the top of the homepage.
