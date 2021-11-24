One of my favorite holiday movies is “Jingle All The Way.”
If you haven’t seen the 90s flick, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the role of a forgetful father who is desperate to get his son the popular action figure Turbo Man for Christmas. His nemesis, played by Sinbad, is also on a frenzied search for the legendary toy.
The movie takes place back in the glory days of Black Friday shopping when people actually had to camp outside for the good deals. It wasn’t as easy as ordering online from a cozy and warm bed.
This year, as news of supply chain shortages dominates the national media, the image of Schwarzenegger and Sinbad in a fist fight over a miniature plastic man is on replay in my head.
Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation is predicting a record-breaking holiday season. The group surveyed holiday shoppers and found 66% plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend.
Coast Weekend is looking out for those of you who would rather avoid the crowds. As the national conversation about supply chain shortages continues, we’ll be highlighting local makers who create one-of-a-kind gifts right here on the North Coast.
Most of these creators use materials that come directly from the land. Readers will also learn more about their individual stories, and what makes their products unique.
A new small business will be featured each week from now until Dec. 23 as part of the Gifts from the North Coast series. I hope this helps takes some of the stress away from your holiday shopping.
