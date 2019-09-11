Fall is a season that offers much to take in.
While fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 23, leaves are already slowly beginning to change color, sunset is coming earlier, the air is crisper in the morning and storms come in and stay a while.
Fall brings back many memories of school, fall sports and thoughts of long summer days.
But lately, the North Coast has been treated to falls that feel almost like extensions of summer — however frequent or infrequent those sunny days may be.
Those warm days offer time to continue to stay outside and consider our coast’s natural beauty and changing scenery.
For Coast Weekend’s first poetry column, our theme is fall: how it makes you feel, what memories it brings and reflections on our coastal scenery.
Poems will be published on coastweekend.com and the top poems will run in the Oct. 10 issue of Coast Weekend. Readers are encouraged to submit a fall photo or possible illustration with their poem. Poems she be no more than 100 words and should have a title. You don’t have to be a published poet to submit your work!
Send poems to jwilliams@dailyastorian.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
