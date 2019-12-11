Happy holidays.
December is thick in the air, and with it the chaos of Christmas has come charging through our coastal region. In this issue alone we have more than a dozen event listings that center on holiday happenings up and down the north coast of Oregon and southwest Washington.
We hope Coast Weekend can act as a guide as you navigate the festivities and celebrations that the holidays bring.
We also hope we can share the holiday spirit through you!
As you wander through the next few winter weeks, you may just meet an especially jolly, festive figure. If you’re lucky enough to snap a picture with Santa himself, send it our way.
We’ll compile all our favorites and feature them in the last issue of the year Dec. 26. Submit your photos by Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon.
This week alone, Santa will be making stops at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria, feasting on breakfast in Warrenton and saying hello to guests at numerous art shows throughout the region. Check out our See+Do calendar on page 12 for more information.
We’re excited to celebrate the season with all of you, and we can’t wait to see where you find Santa.
Email all your pictures with Santa to editor@coastweekend.com
