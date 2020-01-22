The new year has already brought a number of changes to us all. The feeling of a fresh start, the turn of the decade, the first dustings of snow — intermixed with sunny, bluebird days.
The beginning of 2020 has also brought us a new year of local Art Walks in Astoria, Gearhart and Seaside, new cultural events in southwest Washington, revamped lecture series throughout the coast and more.
This year is already off to a strong start in the arts, culture and entertainment department. With a community as involved and invested as ours, I am confident this will be not just a year, but a decade full of creativity, inspiration and movement.
I am proud of the commitment all our Coast Weekend readers have to this place.
This is my last issue as the editor of Coast Weekend, as I have accepted a fellowship in the environmental nonprofit sector in the jungles of Costa Rica.
I am pleased and excited to pass the publication on to Alyssa Evans, who will take over next week. Her name is not new to the area — Evans has worked as a reporter for the Chinook Observer throughout the past couple of years.
Evans has ample experience working as an editor, though it is her passion for community journalism and her dedication to sharing this region’s stories that make me confident she will excel in this role.
Reach out to her with ideas, tips, questions and more at editor@coastweekend.com.
Thank you all for your time, your stories, your questions and your words. This is a special place to call home.
