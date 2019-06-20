Most people who live in the Columbia-Pacific region are often faced with the question from friends out of the area: what is there to do in Astoria/Ilwaco/Cannon Beach?
Just take a look at Coast Weekend’s See + Do calendar on pages 9 and 10 or the Music Happenings calendar on pages 5 and 6 and you’ll see that the area is full of events and concerts.
There are so many, you could attend a new event or do something new for weeks.
The calendar is an integral resource that connects the area’s doers, performers and makers to those who want to experience more of what the Columbia-Pacific region has to offer.
There are listings for plays, farmer’s markets, events at local libraries, festivals, museum exhibits, car shows, dance recitals, author readings, art workshops, nature walks and educational opportunities, food events and more.
While the amount of text on the page can seem overwhelming, I urge you to read the full listing of events and see for yourself just how many events there are to pick from.
If you are a business, artist, community group or institution that would like to have your event listed in one of Coast Weekend’s calendars, please email calendar@dailyastorian.com at least one week and two days prior to the publication date to be considered for publication.
No week is the same, and you can use both calendars to help design a diverse weekend or week full of events and concerts.
