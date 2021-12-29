Are you an artist working on the North Coast?
Are you waiting for your next project?
Our Coast magazine, a yearly lifestyle magazine published by The Astorian and Chinook Observer, is seeking submissions of paintings for a page in the 2022 issue.
Paintings should focus on a place on the North Coast, from Manzanita to Astoria and on the Long Beach Peninsula, that shows a scene from the coast. This could be a glorious sunny day at the beach or a quiet, cooler day.
To participate, send a photo of the painting to jwilliams@dailyastorian.com by 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. Please also include a short written description of your painting that describes the work and what it depicts.
The winning painting will be selected based on the criteria listed here. The artist of the winning work will receive $100.
Paintings not selected for the magazine will be published in an issue of Coast Weekend in the lead up to the publication of the 2022 issue of Our Coast.
A virtual exhibit will be planned.
For ideas and to see recent issues of the magazine, go to coastweekend.com and click on Our Coast magazine at the top left of the page.
The North Coast is a vibrant place to live. Help us show readers this with your painting.
