Tide lines, receding twice each day along the coast, reveal hidden landscapes, layers of the intertidal zone often thriving under feet of salt water. During the lowest negative tides, which coincide with lunar activity and alignment, the farthest of these adaptive regions spend a few hours exposed to dry land.
Just before Monday’s midnight flower moon, the Northwest will witness its first lunar eclipse of the year, covering skies between 8:30 and 11:50 p.m. The following morning, expect the first in a series of the year’s lowest tides. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, daylight negative tides will peak at -2.0 on Tuesday and Wednesday, between 8 and 10 a.m.
It’s a chance to explore ancient forest remains, see fascinating marine life and travel along headlands once traversed by wagon. A series of three super moons will drive extreme low tides through the summer, with daytime low tides peaking at -2.4 on June 15 and June 16, -2.5 on July 14, -2.4 on July 15 and -2.2 on Aug. 12.
While tides peak during these dates, surrounding days will also offer significant stretches to explore the coast’s low tide wonders, such as tide pools at Haystack Rock, headland pathways at Hug Point and more. For more tidal data, visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.
