Ghost forests of Sitka spruce in the sands of Neskowin, shimmering pools of colorful anemones, mussels and sea stars at Ecola State Park, a seasonal waterfall over the sandstone cliffs of Hug Point and a handful of seldom-visited pocket beaches — these are the sorts of treasures that await when exploring Oregon shores during low tide.
This week, tides along ocean beaches will begin to reach their lowest points of the year, dipping below -1.5 in mid-morning on Monday and Tuesday.
Summer low tides will continue in cycles through early September, with tide marks dipping between -1.7 and -1.9 on July 3 to 6, -1.5 to -2.0 on July 31 to Aug. 4 and -1.7 on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Each day’s lowest tide during the season will peak between 6 and 10 a.m., so for those looking to hike or step carefully along the rocks as the breakers pull back, rise early.
The year’s lowest tide, as measured along the ocean beaches from the Columbia River’s North Jetty, will peak at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 2.
For the most accurate tides, including those along the Columbia River and in Willapa Bay, find tide charts at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.
